Apartment Fire Displaces Families

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Fire crews were called to Santa Clara Apartments on Saturday afternoon, just after 4:45 pm, when a report that an air conditioner caught fire.

The initial firefighters immediately requested all available personnel to report in for a substantial structure fire at the two-story complex.

Additionally, New Sharon Fire Department was called in for mutual aid, and eventually, crews from Cedar Township Fire would also be requested.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, but one family lost everything in the fire.

Mahaska County Community Emergency Response Team or CERT, helped the five impacted families find shelter.

The Mahaska County CERT team is asking for donations to help those impacted by the fire, and additional information can be found on their Facebook Page HERE.

Those responding included Oskaloosa Fire, New Sharon Fire, Cedar Township Fire, Oskaloosa Police Department, Mahaska County Sheriff Department, Mahaska County Emergency Management, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, Mahaska County CERT team, and the Mahaska County Emergency Dispatched Center.