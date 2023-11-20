Another Individual Title, Five Win Multiple Matches at MVC Open

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen women’s wrestling team took to the mat against its toughest field yet and came out with solid results as it competed at the Missouri Valley Open Friday and Saturday.

Mia Palumbo (Jr., Oak Lawn, Ill., Exercise Science) guided the navy and gold as she won all four of her matches en route to the 109-pound title. The junior, who also won the Simpon crown in the season opener, pinned one opponent and beat two more by technical fall. She edged out Ava Bayless of Iowa 2-1 in the championship bout.

130-pounders Devin Patton (So., Plano, Texas, Business Management) and Joanna Vanderwood (Jr., Graham, Wash., Nursing), as well as 143-pounder Naida Abdijanovic (So., St. Louis, Mo., Biology), all won four matches. Patton claimed all four of her victories via technical fall (Vanderwood had on technical fall), while Abdijanovic pinned three of her opponents.

Catherine Steinkamp (Jr., Quincy, Ill., Exercise Science) was a three-time winner at 116 pounds with one technical fall and one fall, while the duo of 101-pounder Teya Garner (Fr., San Antonio, Texas, Biology) and 191-pounder Samantha Ruano (Sr., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management) both collected one pin.

Rachel Cotter (So., Katy, Texas Public Accounting) and Kylee Eastwood (So., Fontana, Kan., Biology), at 101 and 155 pounds, respectively, each posted a technical fall at the Open as well.

“This was a productive weekend at what is probably a tougher tournament than nationals will be,” Head Coach Jake Kadel said. “We continue to make improvements, which is the most important part. We had some huge matches that we won or were close to winning and that is really exciting.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Crete, Neb. on Saturday, December 2 to compete in the Doane Conner-Oppenheim Open at 9 a.m.