Annual Orchestra Dessert Concert Set For October 31st

On Monday, October 31st, the 7-12 Orchestras will present the 31st Annual Dessert Concert at the Oskaloosa High School Small Gym, with concerts at 6:00 and 7:30 open to the general public. For $5, attendees will receive admission to one concert consisting of performances by the 7/8 Orchestra and High School Orchestras, Jaarsma Bakery pie, ice cream, and Smokey Row coffee to enjoy during the performance! Seats will be limited at the door, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets through the school’s website at https://www.vancoevents.com/BLFZ.

Created by Bruce McLellan, the Dessert Concert is the Orchestra program’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps the Orchestra Boosters facilitate festivals, event registrations, instrument repairs, and cost offsets for the orchestra’s quadrennial trip to Chicago over spring break (taking place this spring!). If you have questions or would like to make a donation, please contact orchestra director Tyler Coleman at colemant@oskycsd.org