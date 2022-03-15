Annual Flowers We Plant topic on April 12

Are you a beginning gardener or a gardener who wants to learn more? The Mahaska County Master Gardeners hope to inspire you as they tell you about the annuals (plants which need planted each year) they grow on April 12 at 7 pm. This event will be held at the Mahaska County Extension office 212 North I Street, Oskaloosa. It is free and open to the public.

The ISU Extension and Outreach publications which cover plants mentioned will be highlighted. To register call Mahaska County Extension Office 641-673-5841 or email Suzette Striegel (striegel@iastate.edu) by Noon the day before.

Mahaska County Master Gardeners are celebrating their eighteenth year. The local program organized after the county held their first training. The educational volunteer program, sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, provides current, research based, home horticulture information and education to the citizens of Iowa through programs and projects. Master Gardeners receive horticulture training, and volunteer to promote a mission of education and service. The program is open to anyone 18 or older with an interest in gardening and a willingness to use their knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to make a positive impact on their local community.

More information about this and other horticulture events can be found at the Mahaska County Extension Office; 212 North I Street; Oskaloosa Phone 641-673-5841; and www.extension.iastate.edu/mahaska/yardgarden.htm.