Angela R. Noel

Angela R. Noel

October 29, 1967 – October 30, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 53

Angela Noel, 53, of Oskaloosa, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born October 29, 1967, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of David and Sherry Loudenback Graham.

Angela graduated from North Mahaska High School with the class of 1986.

Following high school, she went to work at Rolscreen (now Pella Corporation) in Pella. She was looking forward to retiring from there in a couple of years.

On April 4, 1991, she was united in marriage to Bryan Noel at the Fellowship Bible Church in Oskaloosa. To this union a son Zachary was born.

Bryan and Zach were the center of Angela’s world. She enjoyed every minute she spent with them. She was especially proud of the hard work that Zachary did to become an Eagle Scout. It was extra special because his dad was his scout leader for many years. She was a member of the Life House Community Church in Oskaloosa. She enjoyed photography, working out with the PUSH group, and scrapbooking. She also made countless personalized gnomes for friends and family.

Her family includes her husband of nearly 30 years, Bryan Noel of Oskaloosa; one son, Zachary Noel of Oskaloosa; her parents, Dave and Sherry Graham of University Park, Iowa; a sister, Amy (& Ryan) Stephens of Centerville; her mother in law, Judy Allard of Oskaloosa; her brothers and sisters in law: Jason (& Danelle) Noel of Polk City, Christine (& Gregg) Davison of Perry, and Lacinda (& Troy) Schilling of Oskaloosa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father-in-law, Charles Noel; and a step-father-in-law, Leonard Allard.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Steve Howe officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Angela’s family request that all attending the visitation and the funeral please wear a mask.

The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

Visitation will begin Monday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-8 Monday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Angela R. Noel please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.