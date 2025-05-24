American Legion Auxiliary Honors Veterans Through Poppy Fundraiser and Community Support

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — With Memorial Day approaching, members of the American Legion Auxiliary have been stationed outside Fareway, Mahaska Drug, and Hy-Vee in Oskaloosa, offering symbolic red poppies in exchange for free-will donations. This annual initiative helps fund vital programs that serve veterans and their families across Mahaska County.

The red poppy, a powerful emblem of remembrance, traces its origin to the World War I poem In Flanders Fields by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae. The poem describes how poppies were the first flowers to bloom amidst the devastation of war-torn fields, becoming a lasting symbol of sacrifice and endurance. The American Legion adopted the poppy as its official flower of remembrance in 1920, and the poppy program has been a cornerstone of the organization’s outreach efforts ever since.

Locally, the American Legion Auxiliary and its Junior Auxiliary members engage in a variety of programs supported by the poppy fundraiser. These include transportation for veterans, assistance with emergency expenses, and community events that promote awareness and honor the contributions of service members. Funds raised also support participation in the annual Memorial Day service at Forest Cemetery, where the community gathers to remember those who lost their lives in military service and pay tribute to those service members who passed away during the past year.

Beyond fundraising, the American Legion and its Auxiliary play a year-round role in advocating for veterans’ needs and strengthening civic engagement. Individuals interested in getting involved—whether through membership, volunteer work, or donations—can reach out directly to the American Legion post in Oskaloosa or attend one of their public events, like the Memorial Day ceremony or community fundraisers.

For many, the simple act of wearing a poppy represents a personal connection to the nation’s history and a commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of veterans are not forgotten.