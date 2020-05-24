A Team Of Professionals Continue To Assist

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Caregivers, healthcare officials, and emergency personnel are working together to help COVID-19 positive individuals in Mahaska County.

On Sunday morning, three full-size oxygen concentrators arrived at NuCara on the square in downtown Oskaloosa. Mahaska County Emergency Manager Jamey Robinson stopped by and transported them to Crystal Heights Care Center.

The concentrators will be able to serve up a continuous ten liters-per-minute. That level of oxygen will help patients that need more assistance, and the therapy may help them stay out of the hospital.

Robinson was met at the front door of the facility to receive the concentrators. Sarah Wills was there to receive the devices. The weight of it all is easily identifiable on her face.

“These will help out tremendously,” said Wills, who explained that there is a shortage of the concentrators during the pandemic.

When it comes to the residents at the facility, Wills describes some anxiety, “but everybody’s remaining positive.”

Thanking the employees, Wills says that the staff has “really, really stepped up. Everybody is smiling through the tears. It’s heavy.”

“Everybody is so crucial,” added Wills. “It’s just a huge team effort from everybody.”

When it comes to outside support, Wills thanked Mahaska County Emergency Management, Mahaska Health, “and the other two long-term care facilities. They’ve just been outstanding and amazing with offering their support through donations.”

In a May 23rd, 2020 press release, Crystal Heights Care Center said they had 8 employees that tested positive for the virus. There were also 41 residents at the facility who tested positive.

“We are also doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and have activated our emergency response procedures. We continue to follow CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health infection control guidelines and remain in contact with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps.”

Mahaska County Emergency Manager Jamey Robinson explained that they are “working diligently to supply resources to those affected and to those that have a higher risk of it (COVID-19).”

Even though Crystal Heights Care Center is the main focus in the community right now, Robinson added, “Our responsibility remains the overall wellbeing of Mahaska County.”

Robinson added that Mahaska County Emergency Management is meeting with community partners to “make sure we are on the same page.”

Patty Malloy, with Mahaska County Public Health, talked about what they are doing to help support Crystal Heights during this time.

“We’re working together to support them in any way that we can, and get them whatever they need for assistance.”

Malloy says things like testing to help test more staff and residents. They are also working with Mahaska County Emergency Management to procure the needed personal protective equipment for the facility.

“Public health is here for the support of them, and working as a team,” added Malloy. “They’ve done a great job.”

Malloy encouraged the community to continue social distancing, stay at home if you are ill, reduce the number of trips when you are out, and to wash your hands frequently.

As of Sunday afternoon in Mahaska County, there have been 84 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of six individuals.

Of those 84 cases in Mahaska County, 3 people are hospitalized, 55 individuals are at home recovering, while 20 are recovered.

A press release from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds office on May 24th, 2020 indicated that 263 additional positive cases were reported in the state, for a total of 17,213 positive cases.

There were an additional 5 deaths from COVID-19 reported across the state, and 363 Iowan’s are hospitalized.

The last statistic released stated that 9,216 Iowan’s have recovered.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 by visiting the Mahaska County Emergency Management website here – https://mahaskaready.com/covid-19-info or the State of Iowa website here – https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/