A Small Church In Rural Mahaska County Making A Difference To Hundreds

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rose Hill, Iowa – The line stretches more than a couple of blocks in this small rural Mahaska County community one Friday a month.

The Rose Hill Community Church hosts a monthly food event, where people from miles around come to help them stay food secure.

The small church raises money, and local businesses help as well, at least one offering discounts with the donation of food items. All that effort helps several hundred people in Mahaska County have something to eat.

Pastor Mike Sennett spoke with Oskaloosa News recently about how the effort to help feed the hungry in the middle of the world’s breadbasket got its start and what the future holds for this effort.

If you want to know more, help financially, or donate your time, you can find them on their Facebook Page HERE.