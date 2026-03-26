39th Annual Sweet Corn Serenade: Call for Vendor Applicants

Oskaloosa Main Street is excited to announce that preparations are underway for the 39th annual Sweet Corn Serenade. This beloved community event has become a summer tradition for residents and visitors alike. This year’s event will take place on Thursday, July 23 from 12-9 pm in downtown Oskaloosa.

Looking to be one of our vendors? Oskaloosa Main Street is now accepting applications! The event is an excellent opportunity for local and regional businesses, crafters, and artisans to showcase their products to a large, vibrant crowd. Sweet Corn Serenade draws over 4,000 attendees each year, making it the perfect platform to connect with the Oskaloosa and surrounding communities.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 39th year of Sweet Corn Serenade this summer,” said Angie Foster, Oskaloosa Main Street Director. “This event has become a cornerstone of the summer season, and we look forward to another year of celebration with freshly cooked sweet corn, Mahaska County Cattlemen’s hamburgers, Jaarsma pie, and Mahaska drinks. In addition, be sure to check out local food trucks surrounding the square.”

The early bird vendor deadline is June 15, 2026, and the final registration deadline is July 1, 2026! Don’t wait, sign up now! Sweet Corn Serenade will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, live music, and more! Stay tuned to Oskaloosa Main Street’s Facebook page or visit https://www.mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet/page/sweet_corn_serenade/ for more information.

Please contact the Oskaloosa Main Street Office at 641.672.2591 or mainstreet@mahaskachamber.org with any questions.