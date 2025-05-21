City Council Moves Forward on Key Projects, Recognizes Service at May 19 Meeting

Oskaloosa, Iowa – May 20, 2025 – The Oskaloosa City Council convened on Monday evening, May 19, for a full agenda that included infrastructure funding, community partnerships, and the recognition of outgoing leadership.

Among the financial approvals, the council authorized a $147,766.42 payment to Wynn Company for continued work on the North Park Sanitary Sewer Improvements. Additionally, funding tied to the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center advanced with a $41,365.71 payment to Carl A. Nelson & Co. and $19,626.75 to SVPA for design services related to the natatorium component.

Council members approved an updated job description for the city’s Public Works Director and set a public hearing related to charges against Oskaloosa Quickstop for selling tobacco to a minor. They also approved an option for employees to make Roth contributions to their retirement accounts.

Economic development was a central theme of the meeting, with a resolution supporting an application for Workforce Housing Tax Credits by Oskaloosa Multifamily, LLC. This proposed housing project could bring new multi-residential units to the community, an effort the council has prioritized in recent years.

The council also adopted resolutions to support a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Industrial Development, LLC, and advanced the issuance of over $2.8 million in General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, further investing in local infrastructure and facility improvements.

A significant discussion item was the approval for City Manager Shawn Metcalf to operate a side business, Local Government Careers LLC. The vote passed narrowly, 4-2.

The YMCA and the city formalized their summer partnership at Edmundson Pool with the approval of a new swim lesson management agreement. Another resolution approved the vacation and sale of a small alleyway near 901 E Avenue West.

In preparation for an upcoming council vacancy, the council passed a resolution announcing its intent to fill the soon-to-be-open at-large seat by appointment.

A motion to amend the city’s no-parking ordinance died for lack of support, and the meeting closed with the announcement of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

The council also passed a resolution of appreciation for Council Member Charlie Comfort, who is vacating his at-large seat. Comfort’s contributions were recognized for his service to the city in multiple roles over the years.

The meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.