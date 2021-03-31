Christy Whipple

Christy Whipple

August 28, 1953 – January 26, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 67

Christy Whipple, 67, of Oskaloosa, IA died Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Oakwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albia. She was born August 28, 1953, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Barbara Whipple.

Christy graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1971.

On August 6th, 1977 she was united in marriage to Gregory Buwalda. To this union two children were born, Nick and Nathan. Christy and Gregory later divorced.

Christy was a police officer for the VA in Knoxville, Iowa for most of her working life.

Christy enjoyed working in her flower garden and had a special love for her cats. Her real joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she would spoil as often as she could.

Her family includes her children: Nick (& Amanda) Buwalda of Arizona and Nathan (& Suzanne) Buwalda of North Carolina; 2 grandchildren, Tomas Bacon and Sidona Buwalda; a sister, Cathy Towns; and a brother, Kevin Whipple.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per Christy’s wishes, her body has been cremated.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 3 at 1:00 PM in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Visitation will held Saturday at 12:00 PM until service time at 1:00 PM in the Bates Funeral Chapel. The Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to her children.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Christy Whipple please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.