10 Artistic “Dumpster Panels” placed in Oskaloosa Alleys

Local company, Phillips Ironwork, has created and manufactured ten dumpster panels which have been placed around the downtown Oskaloosa area in several of our alleys. The project was initiated by the Downtown Beautification Committee which includes, Sherry Vavra, Ann Brouwer, and Sarah Kargol. You may ask, “What are dumpster panels”? The panels which are 4’ x 5’ are designed to draw attention away from unsightly alley dumpsters or heating and cooling units and provide an attractive alternative that promotes our city and our musical heritage. Each panel features our city’s name as well as our Oskaloosa bandstand along with various musical instruments. The committee presented the project to the Golden Goose Club, our local women’s community investment club, for funding in 2019. The club voted to fund the project and you now can drive around the downtown and see the results in several of our alleys.