Zach Wahls Brings U.S. Senate Campaign to Oskaloosa, Outlines Path to Challenge Senator Joni Ernst

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — State Senator Zach Wahls visited Oskaloosa on Sunday, bringing his campaign for the U.S. Senate to Mahaska County with a grassroots stop in “The Alley.” The Coralville lawmaker is positioning himself as a generational change candidate, building on his reputation as a pragmatic progressive who says he can unite Democrats, Independents, and disaffected Republicans in a bid to defeat Republican Senator Joni Ernst in 2026.

Early Political Rise

Wahls first rose to prominence in 2011 as a University of Iowa student, when his speech before the Iowa House Judiciary Committee defending marriage equality went viral. The son of two lesbian mothers, Wahls became a national advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and a published author before entering elected office. In 2018, he won a seat in the Iowa Senate, becoming its youngest member at age 27. Over the past seven years, he has built legislative experience, including bipartisan work on manufactured housing protections, rural pharmacy reform, and education policy.

Campaign Themes and Strategy

At Sunday’s Oskaloosa stop, Wahls framed his campaign around two interconnected themes: what he called a “broken economy” and a “corrupt political system.” He criticized Senator Ernst for failing to deliver on her 2014 pledge to “make them squeal,” pointing to Iowa’s declining economic rankings and rural hospital struggles as evidence that Ernst’s votes in Washington have harmed the state.

Independent data supports some of his points: Iowa was one of only two states with negative GDP growth in 2024, ranked 48th in personal income growth, and was rated last overall in a WalletHub analysis of state economies in 2025.

Wahls argued that change will require sweeping reforms, including overturning Citizens United, establishing congressional term limits, and enacting stricter ethics rules to curb insider trading in Congress.

His approach emphasizes grassroots organizing. Wahls’ campaign has reported support from donors in all 99 Iowa counties, a milestone he highlighted as evidence of broad appeal beyond traditional Democratic strongholds.

The Road to 2026

Defeating an incumbent like Joni Ernst will require more than enthusiasm in Democratic enclaves. Wahls acknowledged the challenge directly, telling Oskaloosa voters that his path depends on persuading independents and winning over Republicans frustrated with partisan gridlock. His campaign strategy relies on face-to-face conversations, expanding turnout among young voters, and creating what he described as “a new coalition” that crosses partisan divides.

Key to this strategy will be overcoming Iowa’s midterm turnout drop-off. Wahls has said that energizing voters who turned out in 2024 but might otherwise stay home in 2026 will be essential. He also hopes to appeal to disillusioned Trump supporters by emphasizing economic fairness, healthcare access, and government accountability.

Issues on the Table

In Oskaloosa, Wahls addressed a wide range of issues, from housing affordability and rural healthcare to reproductive rights and election reform. He opposed Iowa’s six-week abortion ban, citing his family’s own experiences with miscarriage, and argued that reproductive freedom is central to personal liberty. On manufactured housing, he pointed to his legislative work fighting steep rent hikes imposed by out-of-state owners. And on political reform, he said he would support measures like ranked-choice voting and public financing of elections, though he emphasized his core focus on eliminating corporate money from politics.

He also highlighted his support for veterans, noting frustrations with recent federal budget proposals that could reduce VA staffing. Wahls contrasted his position with Senator Ernst, who voted against moving forward on the PACT Act in July 2022 but later supported its final passage in August.

An Uphill Battle

Senator Ernst, first elected in 2014, remains a formidable opponent with strong Republican backing, rural support, and national fundraising power. For Wahls to mount a successful challenge, he must consolidate Democratic primary voters while convincing independents and moderates that his focus on corruption, healthcare, and economic fairness transcends party lines.

In places like Oskaloosa, Wahls is betting that showing up — even in deeply Republican territory — is the first step. His Sunday stop was both a campaign pitch and a test of whether Iowans in conservative-leaning counties are ready to give a Democrat another chance in Washington.