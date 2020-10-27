Youth Soccer Ends Season at Lacey Complex

The Mahaska County Soccer Club finished youth recreation league games on a cold and windy note on Friday evening, October 23rd. Despite the bitter cold, and an audience covered in blankets, smiles could still be seen on the player’s faces! The evening ended the season for the recreation league, but travel league plays away from home this weekend to end their season. But never fear, we will see you again in the spring! For more pictures, check MCRF’s Facebook page at mcrf.laceyrecreation.