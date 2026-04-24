Knoxville 410 Practice Night Sees 37 Cars!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 23, 2026) – Thirty-seven cars participated in Thursday’s practice at the Knoxville Raceway. The practice session was open to 410 sprint cars only in anticipation of the weekend’s Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. The quickest lap of the night unofficially went to Michael “Buddy” Kofoid at 14.980 seconds on the half-mile.

Thursday’s participants…

17A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA; 27, Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN; 4w, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA; 17, Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN; 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO; 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO; 5, Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX; 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD; 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 18, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH; 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD; 2m, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA; 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL; 44x, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA; 83, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA; 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA; 2c, Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA; 55, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust.; 19, Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA; 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA; 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA; 2KS, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA; 45x, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK; 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS; 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA; 9, Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK; 9R, Chase Randall, Waco, TX; 87, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX; 1s, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA; 94, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA; 88T, Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV; 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN; 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK; 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA; 23, Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO; 7s, Chris Windom, Canton, IL.

This weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25 is the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!