Oskaloosa girls golf breaks 400 at home invitational

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa girls golf team hosted its annual invitational at Edmundson Golf Course and turned in one of its best rounds of the season.

Competing against 15 teams, the Indians finished 7th with a team score of 390. It marks the first time this year the team has broken the 400 mark, something they have been working toward for weeks.

A big reason for the lower score came on the greens. Oskaloosa has spent a lot of time focusing on putting in practice, and it showed. The team cut its average putts by 4.6 strokes over 18 holes, which made a noticeable difference in the final score.

The improvement didn’t come overnight. Coaches said the team has been putting in hours of work trying to clean up that part of their game, and this meet was the first time it really showed up on the scorecard.

Even with the progress, there is still room to improve. The team believes there are more strokes to be saved if they keep building on what they started.

With the season moving forward, Oskaloosa will look to continue lowering scores and carry this momentum into their next meets.