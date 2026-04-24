Oskaloosa boys track competes at shortened Newton meet

NEWTON — The Oskaloosa boys track and field team was back in action Thursday at the Newton Cardinal Invitational, but weather cut the meet short before everything could be finished.

Even with the early stop, the Indians still made the most of it. The team came away with nine new personal records and a couple season best marks.

Iwy Buchanan led the way with a sixth-place finish in the 400-meter dash, running a 55.87. It was a season-best time and one of the stronger efforts on the night.

The 4×200 relay team of Oscar Chambers, Aiden Todey, Jamison Ruby, and Carter Jordan also finished sixth with a time of 1:40.64. The sprint medley relay team added a seventh-place finish and another season-best mark.

Lane Smith placed eighth in the 3200, and the distance medley relay team also finished eighth. Jamison Ruby added an eighth-place finish in the long jump.

The team saw a number of athletes hit personal bests, which continues to show progress as the season moves along. Even with the weather cutting things short, there was still plenty to build on.

Oskaloosa will be back on the track Tuesday when they travel to Sigourney.