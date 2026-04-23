WARRIORS DROP TWO LEAGUE GAMES TO NO. 8 REIVERS

April 22, 2026

Centerville, IA – The Indian Hills Baseball team suffered a pair of defeats to No. 8 Iowa Western Community College in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) action at Pat Daugherty Field on Wednesday. The Warriors dropped both ends of the league doubleheader, 8-4 and 10-2.

Indian Hills falls to 22-19 overall on the year and 6-6 in league play.

The Reivers jumped out early with a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Trailing 8-2 in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Boris Rodriguez (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico/ESCAED) delivered a two-run home run to put a dent in the deficit, but the Reivers held on for the victory.

Sophomore Callum Donnelly (Bulli, Australia/New Mexico JC) went 2-4 at the plate in the loss with one run scored.

Game two saw Iowa Western build a 7-0 advantage through three frames and outlasted the Warriors down the stretch. Indian Hills plated a run in both the fifth and eighth frames, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Sophomore Diego Mendez (Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico/ESCAED) went 2-4 at the plate to extend his hitting streak to five games. During the stretch, Mendez is batting .632 with six runs scored.

Next up for the Warriors is the regular season home finale on Monday, April 27 at Pat Daugherty Field. Indian Hills will host Southwestern Community College for an ICCAC doubleheader with first pitch set for 1:00 PM.

Prior to Monday’s matchup, the Warriors will honor their sophomore class.