Oskaloosa boys tennis falls in close match to Pella Christian

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team hosted Pella Christian and came up just short, falling 7-4 in a match that was closer than the final score shows.

The Indians competed hard across the lineup, especially with a heavy schedule. This was their fourth meet in four days and fifth in six days, but the team still battled through every match.

Several matches could have gone either way. Holden Braundmeier had a close match at No. 2 singles, losing 7-5, 7-6 in a tight contest that included a long tiebreaker.

Oskaloosa picked up two singles wins. Liam Dykstra and Reuben Chilcote each earned victories for the Indians.

The team also had success in doubles play. Mason Muir and Holden Braundmeier played one of their best matches of the season, winning at No. 1 doubles. Ethan Stek and Reuben Chilcote added another win at No. 2 doubles.

Some of the doubles matches went three sets, showing how competitive the night was from start to finish.

At the junior varsity level, Max Six had a strong showing with two singles wins. He also teamed up with Hunter Schueler in doubles, but the pair came up short in their match.

Coaches said they were proud of the effort, especially with how the team pushed through a busy stretch of meets.