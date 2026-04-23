Oskaloosa boys tennis comes up short against Albia during busy week

OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa boys tennis team hosted Albia on a nice afternoon, but the Indians couldn’t keep up, falling 8-1.

It was the fourth meet in five days for Oskaloosa, and the team looked a little tired coming out. The matches were competitive at times, but the energy just wasn’t quite there early.

The Indians were also dealing with a short lineup. Ethan Stek sat out at the No. 1 spot with a bone bruise on his knee. Kyle McHawes had to leave his doubles match early because of an injury.

Liam Dykstra picked up the only varsity win for Oskaloosa, winning at No. 6 singles.

The junior varsity team had a better showing. Wyatt DeCook and Tate Riggs teamed up for a doubles win. Sully Boender and Max Six also got a win, and Hunter Schueler and Tate Riggs added another.

In singles play, DeCook, Riggs, and Boender each came away with wins for the JV team.

Even with the loss, the Indians are gaining experience during a busy stretch of the season.