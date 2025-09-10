Youth Outdoor Field Day Returns to Russell Wildlife Area September 13

The Youth Outdoor Field Day event is an annual family favorite! Mahaska County Conservation and many other local organizations are offering a wide range of outdoor activities for kids and their families to enjoy. This year’s event will be held at the Russell Wildlife Area on Saturday, September 13, from 8:00 am until noon. The activity lineup includes fishing, wildlife identification, .22 shooting, fossil hunting, trapping, water safety, atlatl throwing, and more! Families can explore the trails while taking part in these hands-on activities.

Registration is available in advance or on the day of the event.

***Kids can win a Youth Outdoor Field Day prize for participating in event activities!

The cost to attend the event is $5.00 per person. Skip the lines and secure your registration early with a card payment. Registrations are accepted on-site the day of the event by cash or check to Friends of Mahaska County Conservation.

Advanced online registrations can be made at this link:

http://www.mycountyparks.com/…/Youth-Outdoor-Field-Day