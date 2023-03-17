Youth Create 18 Hole Mini-Golf To Raise Funds

by Ken Allsup

March 16th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Who would expect 18 holes of the finest miniature golf in the area to be hosted at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene?

For approximately 20 youths from the church, that was precisely the goal as they worked many hours to create a unique and exciting way to help people stay busy during spring break 2023.

The Gateway Church of the Nazarene Youth Pastor, Andy Watts, said the golf outing is a fundraiser for the high school students for a trip to Tampa, Florida, this July.

The students will attend a leadership development conference with approximately 10,000 other Nazarenes from the United States and Canada.

Watts explained that the 18-hole mini-golf was a creative way to have fun and raise some funds for the trip. “We’re so blessed to have a lot of sponsors for some of the holes.”

For nearly two months, work has been underway, with a final push this past week to finish the job; Watts says there has been a lot of work put into the course.

So for those looking to take part in the final day on March 17th, the last chance to take part is from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, March 17th.

The group also thanks the Oskaloosa Mini Putt for their help by providing the clubs and more during the event.

Each play is just $5 per person, with teachers being free during regular play.

You can find out more by visiting the event page at – HERE