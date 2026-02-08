WPU Slips to Fifth in Sixth Set of Ratings

Oskaloosa–Various items have caused the Statesmen women’s wrestling team to drop a pair of spots nationally as the NAIA released its sixth set of rankings this week.

William Penn is currently fifth in the country with 153 points, while Life (Ga.) remains No. 1 with 233 points. Grand View (200), Providence (Mont.) (182), and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (154) conclude the top five.

A lack of recent competition has forced former No. 1 Christianah Ogunsanya (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) out of the poll at 117 pounds, while fellow former No. 1 (145 pounds) Esther Kolawole (So., Akure, Nigeria, Kinesiology) has dropped down to 138 pounds. Kolawole leads the navy and gold with a current ranking of No. 2.

117-pounder Mia Palumbo (Grad., Oak Lawn, Ill., Master’s of Sports Management) is also No. 2, while 131-pounders Kendall Bostelman (Sr., Napoleon, Ohio, Exercise Science) and Tyler Swanigan (So., Northville, Mich., Exercise Science) are No. 5 and No. 7, respectively. Isabelle Hawley (Sr., Winchester, Calif., Sociology) is also No. 7 at 138 pounds.

124-pounder Victoria Baez Dilone (Grad., Madrid, Spain, Master’s of Sports Management) and 207-pounder Phoebe Burt (Sr., Coralville, Iowa, Sociology) are both at No. 8, while 180-pounder Piper Fowler (Fr., Cleveland, Tenn., Psychology) is No. 9.

The trio of 110-pounder Avy Perez (Fr., Mission Hills, Calif., Nursing) (No. 11), 124-pounder Tatiana Paragas (Fr., Honolulu, Hawaii, Exercise Science) (No. 12), and 145-pounder Naida Abdijanovic (Sr., St. Louis, Mo., Biology) (No. 18) are rated nationally as well.

The Statesmen continue to be second in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 196 points, while Grand View sits at the top with 215 points.

The quartet of Palumbo (at 110 pounds in the league rankings), Ogunsanya, Kolawole, and Burt are all at No. 1, while Bostelman is at No. 2.

Baez Dilone, Swanigan, Hawley, and Fowler represent the foursome at No. 3, while Perez and Abdijanovic are both No. 5 at their respective weights. Paragas is No. 6 to wrap up the rankings.