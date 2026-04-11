The Dickey Dispatch – April 10th, 2026

I hope everyone had a great Easter last weekend and took the time to celebrate with friends and family. This was the thirteenth week of the session, and we made GREAT progress on some important priorities. This Tuesday, I had the privilege of running HF 2254 on the Senate floor for debate. HF 2254 prohibits the inclusion of noncompete clauses in employment contracts by the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Too often I have heard from hospitals and clinics in Senate District 44 that there are not many doctors to hire. Each year the State of Iowa invests $240 MILLION in the University of Iowa with the goal of educating our future workforce. It is absolutely wrong for the University of Iowa to take those tax dollars to train students in undergrad school, then medical school, next for a residency, then for the UIHC to hire them and force them to sign contracts that say if they ever leave their employment from the UIHC that they must not be employed by any other medical provider for 2 years or they must move far away! This is a BIG reason so many of our rural hospitals and clinics have had problems finding doctors. This bill allows ALL health care employees (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, nurse practitioners, etc.) to leave the UIHC to practice in other medical providers without having to move or sit out for 2 years and will force the University of Iowa to maintain competitive employment terms and to treat their medical professionals as an asset, not a commodity. This bill passed with a 43-2 vote and is a GREAT step forward honoring our commitment to meeting the health care needs of Iowa!