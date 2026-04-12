WARRIORS FALL AT HOME TO ROCK VALLEY

April 11, 2026

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Softball team suffered a 13-1 loss to visiting Rock Valley College (IL) at R.L. Hellyer Field on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors fall to 18-21 overall on the year.

The Warriors fell behind early as Rock Valley behind a convincing 12-0 lead before the Warriors got on the board in the third inning as Emma Scully (West Des Moines, IA/Valley) delivered an RBI single up the middle to score Madisyn Buysse (Geneseo, IL/Geneseo). The Golden Eagles added a run in the fifth to run away for the victory.

Buysse finished the game 2-3 at the plate, including her team-leading 12th double of the season. Gabby Lane (East Peoria, IL/East Peoria) and Avery Kies (Iowa City, IA/Regina Catholic

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader was cancelled due to weather in the Ottumwa area. In addition, Sunday’s doubleheader originally schedule against the Golden Eagles was also cancelled due to impending weather.

The Warriors are back in action Saturday, April 18 for an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) doubleheader vs. Southwestern Community College in Creston, IA. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM.