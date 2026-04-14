Local Musician Robbie Michael Working to Fund New Album

OSKALOOSA — A local musician, Robbie Michael, a student at William Penn University student is working to finish a new album, and he is reaching out to the community for help to make it happen.

Robbie Michael is a country Americana artist who has been playing music for nearly 20 years, and for the past 10 years, he has performed as a solo artist.Michael is now a student at William Penn, where he is studying new media and creative arts.

Michael is currently raising money through a Kickstarter campaign so he can record his next album. So far, he has raised about $2,500, which is around 63 percent of his goal, and still needs about $1,500 to complete the project.

Before going solo, Michael was part of a band called Rebel Road. The band played at festivals and opened for well-known country acts like Big and Rich, Florida Georgia Line, and Diamond Rio. The group was close to getting signed before it broke apart.

After the band ended, Michael continued his music career on his own, now performing regularly at bars, fairs, and other local events. He said he has spent the last four years writing songs for this new album.

Michael said his music is very personal. Many of the songs are about his life, including his relationship with his father, faith, and struggles people face in life. He said writing music has helped him work through those emotions and has been like therapy for him.

One of his favorite songs on the album is called “Simplified,” which looks back at memories from his childhood. Another song, “Easy with Your Soul,” focuses on his faith and is one he said he is especially proud of.

Michael shared that his faith has become an important part of his life in recent years and has helped guide both his music and his direction moving forward.

In addition to music, Michael is also working on video production through his studies at William Penn. He recently completed a music video as part of a class project and continues to build skills that will help him promote his work.

People who want to support the album can donate through his Kickstarter campaign. There are several donation levels, with options that include items like signed albums and merchandise.

Michael’s music is available on Spotify and through his website and social media, and hopes the album will connect with listeners and share a message of life, struggle, and growth.