Dutch softball team heats up to take game two

PELLA – A 13-hit game propelled the Central College softball team to a 9-1 win over Bethany Lutheran College (Minn.) Friday.

Central (18-4) lost the first game to Bethany Lutheran (19-7) 3-0. The offense was limited to one hit in the first game, a bunt single by Larissa Miller (junior, Ankeny). Jadyn Huisman (sophomore, Treynor) was the losing pitcher after allowing a trio of earned runs. She gave up four hits and six walks in 4.1 innings.

The Dutch started fast with two runs in the first inning and added three more in the second to race out to a 5-0 lead. Central ended the game with four more in the sixth, scoring all four with two outs.

First baseman Addi Starr (sophomore, Ankeny) had a game-high three hits and the RBI double to end the game in the sixth. Shortstop Sarah Stufflebeam (junior, Macomb, Ill.) had a pair of RBI doubles. Rylee Dunkin (junior, catcher, Hamilton, Twin Cedars HS) and designated hitter Huisman also had two hits each.

Peyton Levine (freshman, Oswego, Ill., Yorkville HS) was the winning pitcher after holding the Vikings to one earned run in 4.2 innings. She struck out four and walked one with four hits. Ella Morse (freshman, Tucson, Ariz., Sabino HS) walked two but retired the other four batters she faced in a relief role.

Central hosts an American Rivers Conference doubleheader for the for the first time this season at 1 p.m. against the University of Dubuque.