WPU Notches Runner-Up Finish at Grand View Bracket Shoot

Indianola–In its first-ever bracket-style event, the Statesmen shotgun sports team nearly walked off with the top hardware as it placed second at the Grand View Bracket Shoot Saturday.

Eventually posting a 3-2 record in the double-elimination tournament, William Penn finished second, falling to champion and host Grand View by just one point in the finals.

All competitors opened the day with a 50-shot trap event to determine qualifying, and the navy and gold managed to snag the fourth spot in bracket play. All Statesmen shooters finished with at least 40 hit targets, headlined by Christopher Berkshire-Lewis (So., Kansas City, Mo., Business Management) and Bryon Baca (Jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.) both going 48-for-50.

WPU started bracket competition with a swift defeat of Southwestern CC 68-31, setting them up against top seed Iowa Central CC. The team rose to the occasion, though, dropping the Tritons 68-49.

Unfortunately, William Penn was demoted to the consolation bracket in its next bout, falling to Grand View 75-67. The day was not done, though, as the navy and gold rebounded with a convincing 90-66 triumph over Iowa Central CC to place themselves in the championship match against GVU.

The Statesmen battled to the bitter end in the finale, but needed one more point against the Vikings, losing 95-94. Despite the second-place finish, WPU tallied 40-plus points more than any other team in the head-to-head competitions.

In addition to Berkshire-Lewis and Baca, other members included John Anderson (So., Morrison, Ill., Biology), Gideon Boender (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Pella Christian HS), Quinton Casteel (Jr., Moravia, Iowa), Jarrett DeKoning (Jr., Grinnell, Iowa), Maclane Heinen (Fr., Pella, Iowa, Business Management), Madison Hutchings (Fr., Herriman, Utah, Business Management), Breale McFarland (Fr., Rio Rancho, N.M.), and Hunter Shives (Fr., Knoxville, Iowa).

“I am beyond proud of the focus and determination this team is showing and cannot wait for the next competition,” Head Coach Steve Heaton said.

Next Up: The Statesmen travel to Cedar Falls Saturday to face Coe in a dual.