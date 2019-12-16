WPU in Ninth in Commissioner’s Cup After Fall Season

Oskaloosa–The William Penn Athletics Department will have to make up some points after the fall sports season as the Heart of America Athletic Conference has opened up its second annual Commissioner’s Cup.

In an effort to further recognize the achievements of its student-athletes and member institutions, the league has developed its own all-sports award.

William Penn is currently ninth out of the 13 teams with nine points. The Statesmen earned seven points for their finish in men’s soccer and one each for their placings in football and women’s volleyball.

Central Methodist tops the standings after the fall with 35 points, while Grand View is second with 26 points. Evangel (23.5), Baker (23), and Benedictine (19.5) round out the top five. MidAmerica Nazarene (17), Mount Mercy (16), and Missouri Valley (14) are also ahead of the navy and gold, while Clarke (8), Graceland (4), Culver-Stockton (4), and Peru State (2) finish off the list.

Schools are required to count point totals for the five sports that all members sponsor (women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and softball), along with their next three highest point totals from the remaining sports, regardless of gender.

Points are assigned based on conference standing at the conclusion of the regular season, while points for league sports without regular season standings will be determined by the conference championship meet. Eight points will be given to the conference champion, seven to second place, six to third, etc., while three bonus points will be awarded to the conference tournament champion. Also, when two or more teams have the same placing, conference postseason seeding will determine the tiebreaker. If no postseason tournament/championship is offered, overall record will be the tiebreaker.

Another Cup update will come after the winter sports wrap up, while the 2018-2019 inaugural Commissioner’s Cup champion will be crowned at the conclusion of spring sports season.

2019-2020 Heart Commissioner’s Cup Standings (FALL)

1. Central Methodist–35

2. Grand View–26

3. Evangel–23.5

4. Baker–23

5. Benedictine–19.5

6. MidAmerica Nazarene–17

7. Mount Mercy–16

8. Missouri Valley–14

9. William Penn–9

10. Clarke–8

11. Culver-Stockton–4

11. Graceland–4

13. Peru State–2