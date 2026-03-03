WPU Falls to Fighting Bees

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen Esports team came up short in an attempt to move up the league ladder as it fell 3-0 to St. Ambrose in Heart of America Athletic Conference Rocket League play Thursday.

William Penn (3-3) was unable to produce any offense in the opening matchup as SAU (4-2) took an early 2-0 advantaged and eventually pushed that to a 4-0 decision by game’s end.

The trio of Aiden Gibbons (Fr., Apollo Beach, Fla., Sports Management), Thando Morebudi (Sr., Pretoria, South Africa, Applied Computer Science), and Martin Contreras (Fr., Hinsdale, Ill., Sports Management) competed in the bout with Gibbson recording four saves and Contreras adding two more. Offensively, the navy and gold managed four shots.

The second round was WPU’s best effort. Trailing by just one goal at 4-3 with only two minutes remaining, William Penn could not get over the hump and fell 5-3.

Gibbons paced the crew with two goals and two saves, while Contreras scored once. Vann Bohling (So., Leander, Texas, Business Management) got into the action with two stops as well.

The proverbial wheels unfortunately came off in the evening’s final action with the Fighting Bees winning 7-2. Gibbons finished with one goal and six saves, and Contreras also found the netting.

“This was an unfortunate result considering we prepared so hard leading up the match,” Head Coach Austin Fages-Scholes said. “Our season is not over, though. We have another huge match against Columbia this week, and the guys will be locked in.”

Next Up: William Penn will face Columbia Thursday at 7 p.m.