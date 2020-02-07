WPU Falls to #7

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s basketball team took a hit on its ranking, but is still considered one of top programs in the country as the NAIA released its fourth Division I top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (19-3, 13-3 Heart) fell to #7 with 178 points, but has extended its top-25 streak to 42 consecutive polls.

William Penn is now joined by Clarke as the only Heart of America Athletic Conference programs in the top 25 as the Pride are #24. Benedictine is in the receiving votes section as well at #34 unofficially.

Georgetown (Ky.), which is now the only undefeated team in NAIA Division I, is still first with 219 points and all nine first-place votes. Mid-America Christian (Okla.), despite its loss, remains second, while Dalton State (Ga.) is now third. Westmont (Calif.) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) round out the top five.

The Statesmen travel to Des Moines Wednesday to face Grand View in Heart play at 7:30 p.m.

NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Rating #4 – February 4, 2020

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Georgetown (Ky.) (9)

2. Mid-America Christian (Okla.)

3. Dalton State (Ga.)

4. Westmont (Calif.)

5. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

6. LSU Shreveport (La.)

7. William Penn

8. LSU Alexandria (La.)

9. John Brown (Ark.)

10. Faulkner (Ala.)

11. Providence (Mont.)

12. The Master’s (Calif.)

13. Cumberlands (Ky.)

13. Xavier (La.)

15. SAGU (Texas)

16. Loyola (La.)

17. Carroll (Mont.)

18. Tougaloo (Miss.)

19. Central Baptist (Ark.)

20. Texas Wesleyan

21. William Jessup (Calif.)

22. Shawnee State (Ohio)

22. Talladega (Ala.)

24. Clarke

25. William Carey (Miss.)

Others Receiving Votes: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 37, Arizona Christian 36, Menlo (Calif.) 30, Montana Tech 22, Lyon (Ark.) 9, Thomas More (Ky.) 9, Pikeville (Ky.)7, Bethel (Tenn.) 6, Dillard (La.) 4, Benedictine (Kan.) 4, Park (Mo.) 3.