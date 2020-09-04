WPU Announces Ticket Process Changes, Venue Capacity Limitations

Oskaloosa–The William Penn Athletics Department has announced changes to their how fans will purchase tickets for home athletic contests.

All venues will be at 50% capacity and no visiting fans will be allowed per Heart of America Athletic Conferences guidelines, and all fans will be screened prior to entering the venue. The WPU Athletics Department strongly encourages tickets to be purchased online and at least 48 hours ahead of time, once purchased. Tickets will be available at www.statesmenathletics.com/ticketing. If the game is not sold out, walk-up tickets can be purchased the same day and all transactions will be cashless.

Season pass holders, which include Athletic Booster Club Members, as well as faculty and staff, can claim their tickets online ahead of schedule via a unique passcode that will be emailed to them. They can also use their pass for walk-up entry, but if capacity limit has been met, tickets will not be issued to anyone including season pass holders. The general student population also will be able to access tickets via a unique code ahead of time.

Student-athletes will be issued two guest tickets that must be claimed prior to the event via a unique passcode.

A how-to-video will be shown at www.statesmenathletics.com for fans wanting to buy tickets ahead of time. Additional how to videos for season pass holders, faculty, staff, and students will also be made and emailed to specific groups.

This enhanced process is made possible due to the recent partnership agreement between WPU and NAIA partner HomeTown Ticketing. There are several fan benefits of using mobile ticketing service, including saving time, increasing security, and improving the fan experience. In this COVID-19 era where safety is of utmost importance, it will also reduce the amount of person-to-person contact between fans and staff.

“With the many challenges that COVID-19 has presented, it has forced campuses to move in a different direction in the way we handle certain gameday functions and processes, and some of those areas have been massive process improvements,” Athletics Director Nik Rule said. “Creating a platform like this feeds right into our goal of being an athletic department of the future. Our ticketing process is going to be cleaner and more streamlined for our season passholders, guests, and general admissions fans. After the initial learning curve, we are confident it will be the preferred way to do ticketing and we are excited about the change.”

Games at this weekend’s women’s volleyball Wendy’s Invitational will only be open to WPU students, faculty, and staff.

For the full ticketing procedure, go to https://www.statesmenathletics.com/d/2020-21/Ticket_Procedure_9-2-2020.pdf

Again, a customized ticketing page has been built for WPU and is located at www.statesmenathletics.com/ticketing