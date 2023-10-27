WorldFest Bridges Cultures Through Music in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – International Artists Grace the Auditorium This Saturday

As Oskaloosa gears up for another exciting weekend, it’s not just any Saturday that the community is looking forward to. This Saturday marks a special occasion—the big performance as part of Worldfest hosted at George Daily Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Event organizers say tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the George Daily Auditorium, student tickets will be free for this professional season, offering young patrons a cost-free window into the world of performing arts.

This special performance is a part of WorldFest, a program led by Arts Midwest. Oskaloosa was chosen as the Iowa host for the current three-year cycle of WorldFest. Over the course of these three years, the community will welcome six international music groups. The program aims to bring 10 to 12 engagements around the community, allowing the artists to share their music, culture, and languages.

One of the artists set to perform is a Ghanaian musician, Okaidja Afroso, who has resided in Portland, Oregon, for the past 24 years. Specializing in Ghanaian music, his group doesn’t just focus on onstage performances. They run extensive cultural programs and make it a point to visit schools and other community centers.

“It’s not like we just come in and do a performance and leave,” the artist said. “We engage more with the community. That’s the type of program we run.”

The artists appreciate the questions and curiosity they encounter, especially from young audiences. For them, this is a sign that their work is meaningful and bridges cultural gaps.

After their time in Oskaloosa, the group plans to continue their journey, moving on to Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. The artist expressed hope to engage with the community multiple times during his stay.

For those interested, the auditorium doors will open at 7 p.m. this Saturday, ready to offer a global experience without needing a plane ticket.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door or online. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to experience the richness of global cultures in your backyard.

For more information, visit the George Daily Auditorium website or contact the event organizers directly.