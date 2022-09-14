Women’s Health Night Returns In October

by Ken Allsup

September 13th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Looking for reliable information regarding women’s health can be a sea of confusion for some.

Mahaska Health aims to help area women by bringing information and experts together with food and community.

Dr. Trish Millner, Family Practice & Obstetrics with Mahaska Health, recently sat down with Oskaloosa News to talk about Women’s Health Night.

Women’s Health Night and Breast Cancer Awareness will be held Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa.

Mahaska Health will have several experts available to help answer your questions. The panel of experts is scheduled to include:

Mahaska Health Cancer Care & Infusion Center Physician, Dr. Bradley Hiatt

Mahaska Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tim Breon

General Surgeon, Dr. Jesse Van Maanen

Radiologist, Dr. Alison Smith

OB & Birthing Center Medical Director, Dr. Trish Millner

The panel will present on mammography, cancer care, infusion, radiology, primary care, and more! Women’s Health night will be an evening of education, fellowship, and community, all while supporting women’s health awareness. Mahaska Health will also offer all our guests free cholesterol and blood sugar checks.

On Friday, October 7th, the Mahaska Health Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held at the Oskaloosa City Square during lunch hours, from 11 am-1 pm, but the square is reserved for this all day for anyone unable to attend during that time; everyone is welcome! Mahaska Health hosts this annually to help bring awareness to Breast Cancer.

You can learn more by visiting Mahaska Health website’s event page HERE.