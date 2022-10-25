Women’s Health Night Continues Helping Patients Understand What’s Available For Them

by Ken Allsup

October 20th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska Health once again held a successful Women’s Night at the Gateway Church of the Nazarene this past week.

The evening helped to provide reliable information to individuals, which helped them see clarity in a sea of confusion of information.

The evening was filled with information and experts that brought the picture into focus for people wanting to know about women’s health.

Mahaska Health had several experts available to help answer your questions. The panel of experts included:

Mahaska Health Cancer Care & Infusion Center Physician, Dr. Bradley Hiatt

Mahaska Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tim Breon

General Surgeon, Dr. Jesse Van Maanen

Radiologist, Dr. Alison Smith

OB & Birthing Center Medical Director, Dr. Trish Millner

The panel presented on mammography, cancer care, infusion, radiology, and primary care, among others.

Breon said the goal was to have a great evening that “showed that we support women’s health in our community.”

Breon added, “We’ve always been really good here; we’re getting better. We’re getting much better,” of the improvements taking place at Mahaska Health, “to help improve the health of women in our community.”

Mahaska Health CEO Kevin DeRonde said, “It’s just exciting the awareness that was created.”

“It was just a great event, and I’m very thankful,” DeRonde added.