Witthauer Notches First Career POW Award

Oskaloosa–Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) nearly broke a pair of school records last week and that helped her to earn the Heart of America Athletic Conference WinWon Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week award Monday.

Witthauer won the first honor of her career after posting huge numbers against Coe last Wednesday.

In William Penn’s 7-2 win over the Kohawks, the senior scored four goals with one assist. Her four goals were one off the school record, while her nine points also missed the program’s single-game mark by one.

For the year, Witthauer has five goals (on just nine shots) and one assist. She has scored two game-winning goals this fall.

The award is the first of the year for WPU.