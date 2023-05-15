William Penn University Sends Its 149th Class Into Their Future

May 13th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On Saturday morning, William Penn University held graduation, sending its students into their future.

A future that held some uncertainty for these students, who pushed forward with their education even during a national pandemic.

The ceremony began under the direction of William Penn University President John Ottoson, who introduced the day’s keynote speaker, Miriam Khamadi Were.

Were came to Oskaloosa and William Penn College in the 1960s from Kenya and has had an illustrious career in public health serving her country and the world.

She was awarded the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize and was a nominee in 2022 for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in public health.

In a special ceremony, Were was awarded an honorary doctorate from William Penn University in recognition of her lifelong work.

During her speech, Were spoke of her lessons through life and how they applied to her successes.

She remembered her time at William Penn and the foundation it helped her gain as she moved into public health, including places such as the World Health Organization.

After her address, students were recognized and awarded their diplomas by Ottosson and Noel Stahle, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Immediately following the graduation ceremony, as is the tradition, graduates joined in a circle on the lawn of Penn Hall for the Blue and Gold Ceremony, noting their change from students to alums.

You can watch the ceremony at the following LINK – https://team1sports.com/mcglocalmediahub/?bfplayvid=525367