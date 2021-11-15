William Penn Thwarted by Tabor

Hillsboro, Kan.–The Statesmen women’s basketball team had a rough start to the Tabor Classic Friday, falling to host Tabor 72-44.

WPU (0-5), which was outshot 47.4%-29.8% and fell in the rebounding battle 41-32, permitted the first five points of the night to the Bluejays (2-1).

Zantasia White (Jr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) answered with a three-pointer on the following possession, but that would be the closest the visitors would get as Tabor, a program receiving votes in the NAIA’s preseason poll, went on a 6-0 run and eventually led 20-8 after the first quarter.

Behind 36-15 at intermission, WPU came out of the locker room strong with eight of the first 10 points. Unfortunately, the home squad bounced back and the rest of the contest favored the Bluejays. The Statesmen were able to post a game-high 16 points in the final stanza, but it was much too little and too late for the navy and gold.

White, who made a pair of long balls, finished with 12 points, as did Morgan Terry (Jr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology), who was 5-12 from the field.

Alexis True (Jr., Frankfort, Ky., Exercise Science) finished seven points alongside four assists, while seven rebounds by Amanee Clark (So., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services) were a team best. WPU committed 16 turnovers, compared to 14 mistakes for Tabor; those errors resulted in a 14-5 deficit in points off turnovers.

Next Up: William Penn will close out the Tabor Classic Saturday by facing Bethany (Kan.) at 11 a.m.