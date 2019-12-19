William Penn Re-Enters Poll

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s basketball team is playing well entering the holiday break and the raters have taken notice as the NAIA released its second Division I top-25 poll Wednesday.

WPU (7-3, 5-2 Heart) has utilized its three-game winning streak to move to #26 with 32 points. Two weeks ago, the navy and gold defeated both Clarke and Evangel, programs which were ranked or receiving votes in the previous ranking.

William Penn is one of six Heart of America Athletic Conference squads in the rating. Central Methodist leads the way at #8, while MidAmerica Nazarene (#19), and Grand View (#23) are also ahead of WPU. Benedictine (#27) and Clarke (tied for #31) are receiving votes as well.

Campbellsville (Ky.) heads the poll with 219 points and all nine first-place votes, while Oklahoma City, The Master’s (Calif.), Westmont (Calif.), and Vanguard (Calif.) round out the top five.

William Penn returns to action on December 30-31, traveling to Elgin, Ill. to compete in the Judson Classic. On the 30th, WPU meets host Judson at 5:30 p.m., while on New Year’s Eve, the Statesmen face Cardinal Stritch at 1 p.m.