William Penn Hits Links at Northwest Iowa National Invite

Le Mars–The Statesmen men’s golf team spent Monday and Tuesday on the course, competing in the Northwest Iowa National Invitational.

WPU placed 12th out of 12 teams with a three-round score of 926 (320-307-299) at the par-71 Willow Creek Golf Club. At 859 (301-282-276), #18 Texas Wesleyan held off #7 Ottawa (Ariz.) by two strokes for the team victory.

Juan Ricardo Davila Bone of Texas Wesleyan won the individual crown with a score of six-under 208 (75-68-65).

Austin Hafner (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) guided the navy and gold, tying for 23rd in the 62-player field at 222 (77-73-72). His tournament experience featured seven birdies.

Andon Herrera (Fr., Katy, Texas, Business Management), who also had seven birdies, tied for 33rd overall at 226 (75-78-73).

Luke Galeazzi (Jr., Knoxville, Iowa, Business Management) tied for 44th (81-76-73–230), but had the most memorable tournament as he recorded a hole-in-one Tuesday on Hole 13. The junior also had five other birdies during the event.

Francois Assaud (Jr., Montelimar, France, Sports Management) was next at 248 (87-80-81) to place 61st (four birdies), while Nicholas Moore (Fr., Hurst, Texas, Business Management) was 62nd at 253 (91-81-81) with a quartet of birdies.

“We received a last-minute call-up for this fantastic event,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Clearly, this is not the result we wanted, but we had a great, gritty performances from our top three players–Austin, Andon, and Luke. We are a young team right now and we are learning what it takes to execute in big tournaments like this. I am still very bullish about this squad.”

Next Up: William Penn takes two weeks off before traveling to Columbia, Mo. on October 2-3 to compete in the Columbia Cougar Classic. Play will be contested at the Columbia Country Club.