William Penn Falls 3-0 to Briar Cliff

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s soccer team created a variety of scoring opportunities Sunday, but could not cash in on any of them in a 3-0 non-conference loss to Briar Cliff.

WPU (2-2), which actually outshot the Chargers 18-9, was unable to produce a try that could get past the BCU goalkeeper.

Briar Cliff (1-0-1), on the other hand, broke through in the 13th minute and tacked on another just over four minutes later. The visitors concluded their scoring five minutes into the second half.

Taylor Witthauer (Sr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) topped the navy and gold with seven shots, while Ana Medina-Suazo (Jr., San Jose, Calif., Nursing) added four and Lilly Cote (So., Sioux City, Iowa, Education) contributed three to the total.

Madeline Danielson (Jr., La Crescent, Minn., Exercise Science) finished the game with two saves between the pipes.

“Unfortunately, the score was not indicative of a highly-competitive game,” Head Coach Andy Commins said. “Although we did not win, I was pleased with our effort and level of play. The ladies continue to settle into their roles and they improve every game.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Mount Vernon Thursday to face Cornell in non-conference play at 5 p.m.