William Penn Fails to Overcome Slow Start in Loss to C-SC

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s basketball team settled in and played even for three quarters, but could not make up for a poor first stanza as it fell 72-56 to Culver-Stockton in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Wednesday.

WPU (3-18, 2-15 Heart), which trailed big early, matched the Wildcats (11-9, 8-8 Heart) point-for-point over the final 30 minutes. Unfortunately, it was not enough to bring the navy and gold a victory on its home floor.

The Statesmen were outshot 48.1%-38.0% and lost the rebounding battle 33-26. William Penn also suffered 20 turnovers (18 for Culver-Stockton) in the setback.

WPU fell into a 12-3 hole to start the contest and could not slow the visitors as it trailed 27-11 entering the second period. The defense finally tightened, only permitting C-SC to score 13 second-quarter points, but the offense continued to sputter as the Statesmen hit the locker room facing a 40-19 deficit.

Scoring remained at a premium in the third and both sides were limited to just 10 points each. While the Statesmen were unable to mount a massive comeback, they did not quit, exploding down the stretch for 27 points in the waning 10 minutes on the hardwood. The hosts, who did not commit a turnover in the fourth, shot 57.1% (8-for-14), including a 4-for-8 mark from the perimeter.

WPU gave up 15 points off turnovers (nine for the Statesmen), while both teams managed nine second-chance points.

Jaida Smith (Sr., Milwaukee, Wis., Business Management) hit a trio of three-pointers as part of 18 points, and Carley West (Jr., Saint Paul, Minn., Human Services) was 7-for-14 from the floor for her 18-point effort. Smith notched three steals and one block as well, while West assisted on two buckets.

Aysia Arrowood (Sr., Wichita, Kan., Sports Management) also eclipsed double figures with 11 points; Smith and Arrowood each recorded five rebounds.

Lacy Whitcomb (Sr., Overland Park, Kan., Psychology) also contributed Wednesday with six points (two three-pointers) along with three blocks and a steal.

“We suffered a slow start defensively, but give credit to Culver-Stockton as it came ready to go from the jump,” Interim Head Coach Sheawn Bedford said. “I liked our fight in the second half. We will look to build on that for our next game.”

Next Up: William Penn will travel to Peru, Neb. Saturday to face Peru State in Heart play at 2 p.m.