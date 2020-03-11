William Penn Cruises to Third Straight

Dubuque—William Penn is playing its best volleyball of the season as the squad has won three straight and four out of its last five after a Heart of America Athletic Conference win over Clarke on Tuesday night.

After dropping the first set, the Statesmen (6-15, 2-9 Heart) rallied to win the next three sets and take the match over Clarke (4-15, 2-8) by the scores of 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, and 25-22.

WPU outhit Clarke .258-.157 in the victory.

Ike Papes (Fr., Elwood, Ill., Sports Management) produced a monster outing as he collected 27 kills while hitting a team best .345. The freshman is hitting .408 in his last three games. Carlos Garcia (Fr., Laredo, Texas, Biology) also had a quality outing as he finished with nine kills while CJ Rettig (Fr., Sierra Madre, Calif., Wellness and Recreation) had seven.

Conor Muff (So., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) and Matt Helmick (Fr., Fullerton, Calif., Business Management) handled the duties of running the offense as they combined for 38 assists.

Defensively, Garcia paced the Statesmen, accumulating 16 digs and Eli Herro (Fr., Dousman, Wis., Business Management) was a force along the net with two solo blocks and four block assists.

Next Up: The Statesmen will have 11 days off until their next match on March 21 against Marantha Baptist in Palos Heights, Illinois.