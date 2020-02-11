William Penn Closes Dual Season with Senior Night Win

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team finished its dual meet campaign with a convincing 37-12 win over Hannibal-LaGrange in non-conference action Monday.

WPU (2-10) won four of the six contested matches and received three additional forfeited victories en route to the win on a night where it recognized its 2020 senior class, which includes Darquell Pierre (St. Petersburg, Fla., Sociology), Sheldon Rodriguez (Tampa, Fla., Biology), and Dennis Simmons (Tucson, Ariz., Sociology).

Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Jr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) opened the evening by accepting a forfeit at 125 pounds.

Pierre then tacked on three more points with an exciting 5-3 triumph over Joe Lupton at 133 pounds. McGwire Bottorf (Fr., Mackinaw, Ill., Wellness and Recreation), at 141 pounds, and Kirkland Crocker (Sr., Tampa, Fla.), at 149 pounds, also had their hands raised for forfeits to extend the navy and gold advantage to 21-0 over the Trojans (1-7).

Some jostling of the lineup forced Joe Eads (So., Morrison, Ill., Biology) to wrestle up a weight, but the sophomore still nearly came out on top in a 7-5 setback at 157 pounds.

165-pounder Simmons got his squad back on track, though, by pinning David Reyes in 2:44.

184-pounder John Anderson (Fr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) handled Corban Watson easily by a 17-5 major decision, while heavyweight Maxwell Diaz (Fr., Miami, Fla.) pinned Chase Hawes in a time of 5:19 to cap the night.

“I was pleased with the effort and fight in our guys tonight,” Head Coach Aron Scott said. “I am proud to see improvement every time we step on the mat. It was also a great night for our seniors Darquell Pierre and Dennis Simmons. I am really happy for Dennis getting a pin and the bonus points. Darquell wrestled a tough guy while being a little under the weather and did what he had to do in the end. It shows the fight he has and the great leader he is for the team.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in Oskaloosa next Wednesday to host Culver-Stockton in Heart action at 5:30 p.m.

125–Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (W) won by forfeit (6-0

133–Darquell Pierre (W) won by decision over Joe Lupton, 5-3 (9-0)

141–McGwire Bottorff (W) won by forfeit (15-0)

149–Kirkland Crocker (W) won by forfeit (21-0)

157–Gage Maxwell (H) won by decision over Joe Eads, 7-5 (21-3)

165–Dennis Simmons (W) won by fall over David Reyes, 2:44 (27-3)

174–Austin Hawes (H) won by decision over Darwin Diaz, 4-0 (27-6)

184–John Anderson (W) won by major decision over Corban Watson, 17-5 (31-6)

197–Drew McCollum (H) won by forfeit (31-12)

285–Maxwell Diaz (W) won by fall over Chase Hawes, 5:19 (37-12)