Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?™ to be held Feb 18

Few families will escape making decisions about passing on the personal possessions of their members. They are inevitable when a family member downsizes, declutters, moves or dies. Passing on of personal property can become challenging and lead to serious family conflicts.

University of Minnesota developed Who Gets Grandma’s Yellow Pie Plate?™ a research informed resource to help address common inheritance decision making challenges. No matter who you are— older parent, siblings, spouse, adult child, or grandchild the popular guide to passing on personal possessions helps family members understand and address common decision-making obstacles when passing on personal possessions.

The program addresses six key protective decision-making factors to optimize inheritance planning and family relationships across generations. Very few families, regardless of shape, size, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status, escape the later life distribution of accumulated possessions while older parents are alive or at death. These factors will help families:

· Understand sensitivity of the issues and strategies for communicating.

· Determine what they want to accomplish.

· Decide what’s “fair” for their family.

· Understand belongings have different meanings for different individuals.

· Consider distribution options and consequences.

· Agree to manage conflicts if they arise.

The program will be held February 18, 2025 at 6:30 pm at the Mahaska County Extension office; 212 North I Street, Oskaloosa. The session is free to attend. Register by Feb 10 by calling 641-673-5841 or emailing striegel@iastate.edu.

Workbooks will be available to purchase from Mahaska County Extension. If you can not attend on Feb 18, a video of the program is available and workbooks can be purchased from https;//extension.umn.edu/later-life-decision-making/who-gets-grandmas-yellow-pie-plate.