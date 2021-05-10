West Des Moines Police Investigating Death Of Oskaloosa Woman

A West Des Moines Police Department Press Release

West Des Moines Police Investigating Death on I-35 NB & Mills Civic Parkway

On Sunday, May 9th at approximately 11:50am, officers with the West Des Moines Police Department were dispatched to I-35 NB at the 70.5 MM (Just north of Mills Civic Parkway). A passerby located what appeared to be a deceased person just off the shoulder of the roadway. Emergency crews responded to the scene and located a deceased female. The female has now been identified as Stephanie Waddell, 38, of Oskaloosa, IA. The continued investigation by West Des Moines Police Detectives shows no indication of an ongoing threat to the public. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have been struck by a vehicle sometime during the overnight hours of May 8th into May 9th.

The West Des Moines Police Department is asking for anyone who may have been a witness, seen the victim walking along the interstate, or any information in the case to please contact the West Des Moines Police tip-line at 515-222-3399.

Sergeant Jason Heintz

West Des Moines Police Public Information Officer