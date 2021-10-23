Wartburg surges past Central volleyball team

WAVERLY — Facing the top-two teams in the American Rivers Conference on back-to-back days, the Central College volleyball team lost to Wartburg College 25-6, 25-11, 25-9 Saturday afternoon.

After falling against second-place Coe College Friday night, the Dutch (14-10, 3-4 American Rivers Conference traveled to the league champion and No. 5 nationally ranked Knights (24-0, 8-0).

“It was a bad weekend to not play well,” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “So much of that is about being genuinely and authentically proud and confident in who we are and not second guessing our strengths and abilities.”

Central had an attack percentage of -.135 after recording 14 kills in 89 attempts with 26 errors. Natalie Gaszynski (junior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) had six kills.

Landry Luhring (senior, libero, Grundy Center) had nine digs and Adisyn Illg (junior, setter, Johnsburg, Ill.) had nine set assists.

The Dutch have three matches at home next week, starting with a conference match Wednesday against Nebraska Wesleyan University at 7:30 p.m. Central also has matches at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against North Park University (Ill.) and 12:30 p.m. Saturday against Monmouth College (Ill.) as part of the Sutphen Invitational.

“We hope to start off Monday in a better place and finish off the season with three wins at home,” Czipri said.