WARRIORS STIFLE HIGHLAND ON THE ROAD

Freeport, IL – No. 15 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball clamped down on Highland Community College (IL) in the second half on Saturday to pick up the team’s fifth consecutive win. The Warriors defeated the Cougars 69-39 to improve to 19-5 on the year.

After leading by 10 at the halftime break, 34-24, the Warriors allowed just 15 points in the second half to earn its sixth victory of 30 points or more on the year. Indian Hills is outscoring its opponents by 20.5 points per game during the team’s five-game win streak.

The Warriors were once again paced by sophomore J’Vonne Hadley (St. Paul, MN/Northeastern) who recorded his second double-double of the season with team-highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds, a career-best for the guard. Hadley also added six assists on the night while shooting 7-8 from the floor.

Adetokunbo Bakare (Newark, NJ/NJIT), making his first-career start for the Warriors, scored 10 points while shooting 4-5 from the floor and 2-3 from there-point range. Sophomore Braxton Bayless (Ankeny, IA/Ankeny) played a team-high 31 minutes and added 10 points and a game-high nine assists.

It took the Warriors nearly 10 minutes to reach double-figures in the opening half as Highland held an early lead. The Cougars led 18-12 before a 9-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back three-point shots from freshmen Eddiean Tirado (San Juan, Puerto/Miami Triple Threat) and Enoch Kalamaby (Gatineau, Canada/Orangeville Prep) gave Indian Hills a 24-22 edge. Hadley’s emphatic dunk to end the first half gave the Warriors its 10-point advantage heading into the locker room.

Indian Hills extended its lead as Davin Zeigler (Cleveland, OH/Bowling Green) converted a three as part of a 10-0 run to lift the Warriors to a comfortable 53-30 margin. The visitors poured it on the rest of the way as 10 different Warriors scored on the night.

Indian Hills, which ranks fourth in the nation in opponent’s field goal percentage on the year, limited the Cougars to just 20 percent from the floor and 15 percent from three-point range on the night.

The Warriors return to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play Wednesday night against Marshalltown Community College at the Hellyer Center at 7:00 PM.