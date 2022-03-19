WARRIORS ROLL SPARTANS 9-1 AT HOME

Centerville, IA – Tucker Ebest (Austin, TX/Lasa) delivered a three-run home run and the Indian Hills Baseball team topped visiting Southwestern Community College 9-1 at Pat Daugherty Field on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors improve to 9-5 overall on the year.

Ebest finished the day 2-3 at the plate with three runs scored and tied a career-high with four RBI. Gerardo Villarreal (Laredo, TX/United South) went 3-5 with a pair of doubles and James Dutton (Toronto, Canada/Forest Hill Collegiate) finished with three knocks on the day, including a run-scoring triple. As a team, the Warriors tallied 12 hits, tied for the second-most base knocks this year.

The Warriors used five pitchers on the day. Lukas Broske (West Bend, WI/West Bend West) got the start on the mound and recorded his first career win with the Warriors after allowing just one hit and one unearned run in three innings of work. Dade Hensley (Mason, OH/Mason) worked three scoreless innings. Kohta Kubota (Tokyo, Japan/Daitoubank Daiichi Koukou), Gavin Hinckley (West Bend, WI/West Bend West), and Evan Lewis (Severna Park, MD/Severna Park) closed out the game with just one hit allowed between the trio.

Ebest opened up the scoring for the Warriors with an RBI single in the first. Dutton followed suit with a run-scoring hit to score Villarreal. After a run in the second from the Spartans, Villarreal plated a run with a double in the third to extend the lead to 3-1.

Dutton’s deep triple to centerfield in the fifth drove in Ebest for a three-run lead. Sleiter Surriel (Pleasantville, NJ/Pleasantville) provided a sacrifice fly in both the fifth and seventh innings before Ebest delivered his fourth career home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Indian Hills is tentatively scheduled to travel to Southwestern to take on the Spartans in a single nine-inning game on March 23. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM