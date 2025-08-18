WARRIORS RANKED NO. 7 IN PRESEASON POLL

August 18, 2025

2025 NJCAA DI VOLLEYBALL POLL – PRESEASON

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Volleyball team, set to kick-off the 2025 campaign this week, checked in at No. 7 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Poll, announced Monday afternoon.

The Warriors are coming off their third consecutive top-10 finish at the NJCAA DI Volleyball National Championship after placing eighth overall a year ago. The Warriors, who posted a 26-12 overall record last season, have won three-straight NJCAA Midwest District Championships along with three consecutive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular season titles.

Indian Hills finished the season last year ranked No. 15 in the final national poll before making its run to the national tournament. The Warriors were ranked in all 11 national polls last season and have been ranked in 17 consecutive ratings. The Warriors were previously ranked inside the top-10 in the preseason poll in 2023 with a spot at No. 4.

Head coach Lyndsey Michel and the Warriors are set to open up the 30th season of Indian Hills Volleyball August 21 with a trip to Weatherford, TX. Indian Hills will compete in four matches, including three against teams in the preseason national rankings:

August 21 | vs. #8 Missouri State – West Plains | 7:00 PM

August 22 | vs. Frank Phillips – 3:00 PM

August 22 | vs. #4 Weatherford – 7:00 PM

August 23 | vs. #18 Dodge City – 11:00 AM

Fans can catch all of this weekend’s action live: Weatherford Invitational

